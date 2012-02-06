Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador was banned for two years over a failed dope test during the 2010 Tour de France by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.
Following is a chronology of the Contador case:
2010
July 21: Contador undergoes a doping test on the Tour de France's second rest day in Pau
July 25: The Spaniard wins the Tour for the third time with a 39-second advantage over Luxembourg's Andy Schleck
August 3: Contador signs a two-year contract with Saxo Bank team
August 23: The Cologne laboratory hands over to the International Cycling Union (UCI) a positive result for the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol in Contador's A sample
August 24: Contador is provisionally suspended by the UCI
August 26: Contador asks for his B sample to be tested
September 8: B sample is also positive for clenbuterol. The UCI later said a 'very small concentration' of clenbuterol was found in Contador's urine sample
September 30: Contador reveals that he has failed a dope test, with the UCI confirming it a few hours later. The Spaniard blames the failed test on contaminated meat
2011
January 26: The Spanish federation (RFEC) proposes a one-year ban for Contador
February 15: The RFEC clears Contador of any wrongdoing
February 16: Contador starts his season at the Tour of Algarve in Portugal
March 24: The UCI appeal to the CAS against the RFEC's decision to clear Contador
March 29: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) also appeals to the CAS
May 20: The CAS say the case will be heard from June 6-8
May 26: The hearing is postponed after a request by Contador's defence team
May 29: Contador wins the Giro d'Italia for the second time
May 31: The CAS say its hearing will be held from August 1-3, meaning that Contador is free to ride in the Tour de France
June 30: Contador is booed by the French crowd at the team's presentation before the start of the Tour
July 24: Contador finishes fifth overall in the Tour after apparently using up too much energy in his Giro triumph
July 26: The hearing is again postponed at WADA's request
November 21-24: Contador case is heard by the CAS arbitration panel in Lausanne. CAS say they will need six to eight weeks to reach a verdict.
2012
January 16: CAS say they will not give a verdict before the week of January 30 following allegations of bias in the arbitration panel.
February 6: Contador is given a two-year ban, backdated to January 25 2011. It also covers the five months 19 days he spent under provisional suspension, meaning he is excluded from cycling until August 5 2012.
