Caballero warns City against over-confidence
LONDON Manchester City's Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero has warned against complacency at Bournemouth on Monday as his team try to leap back into second place in the Premier League with victory.
PARIS Chinese fans hoping to see five-time Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador race in the Tour of Beijing are in for a major disappointment as the Spaniard is unlikely to travel halfway around the world for a "pointless" event.
An International Cycling Union (UCI) rule states that the World Tour (elite) points from a rider returning from a doping ban do not count for two years.
Contador won the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) on Sunday in his second race back after he completed a suspension following a positive test for the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol on the 2010 Tour de France.
He was scheduled to take part in the Oct 9-13 Tour of Beijing but his Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team manager Bjarne Riis said the star rider would not start the race as it did not carry any World Tour points for the team.
"It makes no sense for Alberto Contador to promote their race if we are not getting anything back from it," Riis was quoted as telling Danish website Sporten.dk.
"He will be a huge name over there yet he cannot even score points. It makes no sense. Why should he go there? I cannot see why," the Dane added.
Last year, Contador contributed more than two thirds of his team's points tally to help them stay on the World Tour.
Next on Contador's agenda is the world championships in the Netherlands later this month, where the Spaniard will mark his return to the event for the first time since 2008 with a tilt at both the road race and individual time trial titles. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)
Goals from Radja Nainggolan and Edin Dzeko helped Roma see off Crotone 2-0 away in Serie A on Sunday as Luciano Spalletti's side made light of a first-half missed penalty to provisionally close the gap to league leaders Juventus.
Valentin Eysseric scored a late equaliser for OGC Nice as they battled back from two down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Rennes on Sunday but it was not enough to prevent the title hopefuls losing ground on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.