Tinkoff-Saxo rider Alberto Contador of Spain (L) and Giant-Alpecin rider Warren Barguil of France cycle during the 186.5-km (115.88 miles) 18th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Gap to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne in the French Alps mountains, France, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Alberto Contador is planning to continue cycling for two more years, the double Tour de France champion said on Saturday.

"This year will not be my last. I can confirm it 100 percent," the Spaniard told reporters on the eve of the Criterium du Dauphine, a one-week warm-up race for the Tour.

"The plan is to go on for two (more) seasons."

Before the start of the 2016 campaign, the 33-year-old said he wanted to ride for just one more year.

Contador's contract with his Tinkoff team, who quit the sport at the end of the season, expires at the end of 2016.

Asked which team he would ride for next year, he said: "I only know with 20 percent certainty", without elaborating.

Contador, one of only six men with titles in all three grand tours, which also include Italy and Spain, last won the Tour de France in 2009.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)