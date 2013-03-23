PORTO VECCHIO, France Australian Richie Porte snatched the overall lead at the two-day Criterium International on Saturday by winning the second stage, a seven kms individual time trial.

The Team Sky rider, who won the Paris-Nice week long race earlier this month, clocked 9:10 on the course which started with a 1.5-kms uphill climb.

He beat Italian Manuele Boaro and American Tejay van Garderen, who were second and third respectively one second behind, with Britain's Chris Froome taking a decent fourth place two seconds off the pace.

American Andrew Talansky claimed fifth place for Garmin-Sharp a further five seconds adrift ahead of Sunday's third and last stage finishing at top of the Col de l'Ospedale above Porto Vecchio, Corsica, where the 2013 Tour de France will start in less than three months.

Defending champion Cadel Evans of Australia almost fell off his bike in a descent and finished a distant 68th, 45 seconds behind.

Luxembourg's Andy Schleck who has been in terrible form since crashing out of the Criterium du Dauphine last June, took 65th place, 44 seconds behind Porte.

"It really improved since this winter," Porte told reporters. "I really have to thank the team for that."

Sunday's stage, a 176-kms ride from Porto Vecchio, will finish at the Col de l'Ospedale after a 14.1-kms climb at an average gradient of 6.2 percent.

Team Sky will have two cards to play with Froome and Porte.

"I will be delighted to help Chris Froome tomorrow but I'm sure he'll be very happy to help me too," Porte added.

The first stage, a 89-kms ride around Porto Vecchio on Saturday morning, was won by Dutchman Theo Bos who outsprinted French champion Nacer Bouhanni.

