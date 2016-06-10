Cyclist Chris Froome poses after after he received an OBE from the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool - RTX2E6WX

Chris Froome took over as leader of the Criterium du Dauphine after beating former Sky team mate and now rival Richie Porte in a thrilling finish to stage five on Friday.

Tour de France champion Froome accelerated away 2.5 kilometres from the uphill finish in Vaujany and held off Porte (BMC) to claim the overall lead from Alberto Contador.

Froome and Porte were 19 seconds clear of Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) with Contador (Tinkoff) a further two seconds back.

With two stages left of the traditional Tour de France tune-up race Froome holds a seven-second lead over Porte.

Saturday's stage is likely to decide the race with several tough climbs sandwiched into the 141km ride from La Rochette to the ski resort of Meribel.

