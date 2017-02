SAINT-FELICIEN, France (Reuters) June 5 - Spain's Dani Moreno darted ahead of the pack to win stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday.

France's Julien Simon took second behind Katusha rider Moreno on the hilly 160-km stage from Lamastre with compatriot Tony Gallopin in third.

Ninth on the stage, Briton Bradley Wiggins remains the overall leader, with Australian Cadel Evans in second and Andrej Grivko of Ukraine in third.

The race finishes on Sunday in Chatel.

