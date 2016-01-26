PARIS, German John Degenkolb will probably miss the spring classics season after being hit by a car during a training ride, a doctor said on Tuesday. The Giant-Alpecin sprinter was one of six riders to be hit by car driven by a 73-year-old British tourist during a training camp in Spain on Saturday, suffering a broken arm and a severe finger injury.

“In theory it’s three months (of recovery) but since he rides at a very high level he needs a bit more time,” Pedro Cavadas, who led the surgery on Degenkolb, was quoted as saying by Spanish news agency EFE. Milan-San Remo is due to be held on March 19 and Paris-Roubaix on April 10.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)