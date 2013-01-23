Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
PARIS Thomas Dekker, who was suspended for two years for doping, will give the Dutch Anti-Doping Agency the full extent of his knowledge about cheating, the Garmin-Sharp rider said on Wednesday.
"As a member of Team Garmin-Sharp and their policy and values, as a Dutch rider and member of the Dutch federation, as an ex-doper who served a two-year suspension and as a supporter of clean cycling I announce that I will testify and fully cooperate with the Dutch Anti-Doping Authority to help further clean the world of cycling," Dekker said in a statement.
"Therefore I choose to give the full extent of my knowledge, names, dates and details.
Dekker, who rode for the Rabobank and Silence-Lotto teams, returned from a doping suspension in 2011.
"There are many details and people involved with my doping past. All of that, including the names of people who helped me will be given to the Anti-Doping Authority," he added.
Rabobank, who withdrew from men's cycling in the wake of the Lance Armstrong scandal, said they had always supported clean cycling.
"Rabobank has always sought a clean sport and has done everything possible since the start of its sponsorship activities to enforce a zero-tolerance policy," they said in a statement.
"The recent admissions reconfirm the bank's belief that this was the right decision (to withdraw from the sport)."
Dekker will meet the Dutch authorities in two weeks and said he would not make any public comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.