Former Giro d'Italia winner Danilo Di Luca has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned blood booster erythropoietin (EPO), the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.

Italian Di Luca, who had a previous positive for the same banned substance in 2009, failed an out-of-competition test taken on April 29 at his home, five days before the start of this year's Giro.

The 37-year-old Di Luca, who joined the Vini-Fantini team last month, won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic and the Giro in 2007.

"Di Luca is an idiot, I never wanted him," Vini-Fantini sports director Luca Scinto told Italian Sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He is ill, he needs to be helped."

Di Luca was 26th overall in the Giro standings, 33:33 behind Italian leader Vincenzo Nibali after Thursday's stage 18. The race finishes in Brescia on Sunday.

