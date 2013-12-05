Arsenal facing mission impossible against Bayern
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Former Giro d'Italia winner Danilo Di Luca has been banned from cycling for life after a third doping offence, an Italian Olympic Committee tribunal ruled on Thursday.
The 37-year-old tested positive for the banned blood booster erythropoietin in an out-of-competition test taken at his home in April, five days before the start of this year's Giro.
He had previously been suspended for three months in 2007 for frequenting a doctor banned for his involvement in doping and received a two-year ban reduced to 15 months for a positive EPO test at the 2009 Giro.
The 2007 Giro winner was sacked this May by his Vini-Fantini team, who said they would be seeking compensation from a rider they feared could cause problems given his past.
He was provisionally suspended pending Thursday's decision by the Italian tribunal.
A statement said he was also fined 35,000 euros ($47,400) as well as being ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings.
Italian cyclists have been involved in drugs scandals more than most in the doping scourge which wreaked havoc across the sport in the last 20 years but being banned three times marks out Di Luca as one of the most caught offenders.
Even Lance Armstrong, who had his seven Tour de France titles stripped before he confessed to systematic doping, said Di Luca was beyond the pale.
"Knowing I have 0 cred on the doping issue - I still can't help but think, 'really Di Luca? Are you that....stupid??'" the American tweeted in May.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)
Refiled to correct headline
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 6-63 as Australia were dismissed for 276 with a first innings lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test on Monday.