PARIS Russian Denis Galimzyanov has been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union after a positive test for the banned blood booster erythropoietin (EPO), the UCI said on Monday.

"The provisional suspension of Mr Galimzyanov remains in force until a hearing panel convened by the Russian Cycling Federation determines whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules," the UCI said in a statement.

Galimzyanov, 24, failed an out-of-competition test last month.

The Katusha team rider won a stage in last year's Tour of Beijing.

This season, he has claimed one victory, in the first stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe.

