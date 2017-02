PARIS Frenchman Steve Houanard has failed a dope test for the banned blood booster erythropoietin (EPO) and has been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI), the UCI said on Tuesday.

The UCI said that AG2R La Mondiale rider Houanard had failed an out-of-competition test on September 21.

Houanard can request the testing of his B sample.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)