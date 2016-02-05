PARIS Russian rider Eduard Vorganov has been provisionally suspended following a positive doping test and his Katusha team will be reviewed by the UCI's disciplinary committee, the sport's governing body said on Friday.

Vorganov, the 2012 Russian champion, failed an out-of-competition test for Meldonium, a substance that helps recovery and protects against stress which was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list on Jan. 1.

It is World Tour team Katusha’s second positive drugs test within 12 months after Italian Luca Paolini tested positive for cocaine during last year’s Tour de France.

“Therefore, as per article 7.12.1 UCI (International Cycling Union) Anti-Doping Regulations, the UCI will refer the matter to the Disciplinary Commission which will render a decision in the coming days,” the UCI said in a statement.

