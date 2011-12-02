PARIS The International Cycling Union (UCI) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Russian federation's decision to impose a fine and a warning only to Alexandr Kolobnev following a failed dope test.

"Yes, we appealed before CAS," UCI president Pat McQuaid confirmed on Friday.

Kolobnev was fined 1,500 Swiss francs (1,045 pounds) and handed a warning by the Russian federation after the Katusha rider failed a test for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide during this year's Tour de France.

