Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider Roman Kreuziger of the Czech Republic cycles during the 32km individual time-trial seventeenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Embrun to Chorges July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS The Czech Olympic Committee has cleared Tinkoff-Saxo rider Roman Kreuziger of any violation of anti-doping regulations, the cycling team said on Monday.

In a statement, the team said he was free to continue racing after having been suspended provisionally because of possible irregularities in his biological passport.

"He was found not guilty for the alleged abnormalities in his Biological Passport Profile," said the statement.

"The team is very happy that Kreuziger has been cleared by the judicial system of the Czech Olympic Committee and that he is now eligible to resume racing."

Kreuziger was pulled from his team, although not technically suspended, in June, before the Tour de France.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) decided to ban him provisionally in August pending the Czech Committee's ruling.

The UCI said in a separate statement it would consider an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"At this stage, with the relevant appeal windows opened, the UCI will not make any further comment on the case," added the body, which has one month to appeal.

The data in question is from a period when Kreuziger, fifth in last year's Tour, was riding for the Astana team.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tim Collings)