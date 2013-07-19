Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ROME An Italian court indicted former Giro d'Italia winner Damiano Cunego and 26 others on doping charges involving his Lampre-Merida team on Friday, in a new blow for a sport dogged by drug scandals.
In a statement, Lampre said it had "full confidence in the team members involved in the case" and that the trial would prove the doping charges to be baseless.
A spokesman confirmed that 2004 Giro winner Cunego, who is leading the team in the Tour de France, as well as former world road race champion Alessandro Ballan and others had been indicted on charges of buying or receiving banned substances.
The trial centres around a pharmacy in the northern Italian city of Mantova frequented by riders of the Lampre team.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.