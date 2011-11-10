NANTERRE, France Disgraced Tour de France winner Floyd Landis has been handed a one-year suspended jail sentence for ordering the hacking of a French anti-doping laboratory.

The American, who was stripped of his 2006 Tour title after failing a dope test, was found guilty by a French court of masterminding the hacking into the computer of the lab that found abnormal levels of testosterone in his system.

His former manager Arnie Baker was handed the same sentence. The duo, along with others involved, will have to pay a total of 75,000 euros (63,885.572 pounds) in damages to the Chatenay-Malabry lab.

They were charged with "fraudulently breaking into a computer system" as part of a broader investigation into criminal hacking, where several companies were charged with spying on opponents.

Officials from the lab had said hackers had obtained confidential information about the rider from their computers as Landis, who spent millions of dollars for his defence, was trying to clear his name.

Landis, for whom a French arrest warrant was issued in January 2010 so he could be questioned in the case, was not present at his trial, therefore being convicted in absentia.

Landis is also facing legal action in Switzerland since the International Cycling Union (UCI) lodged a case against the American earlier this year for his repeated attacks against president Pat McQuaid and former boss Hein Verbruggen.

Landis, who quit cycling in January, admitted to doping before the 2010 Tour de France.

(Reporting by Thierry Leveque; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)