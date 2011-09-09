PARIS French cycling great Jeannie Longo is facing disciplinary action after failing to provide her whereabouts on three occasions, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters Friday.

Cyclists, like other athletes, must inform anti-doping authorities of where they are staying in order to facilitate out-of-competition spot drug-testing.

"She has failed three times to provide her whereabouts," the source, who was not permitted to discuss the matter publicly, said on condition of anonymity.

Longo, 52, is now to be interviewed by the French cycling federation (FFC), the source said. She could face a ban from three months up to two years.

Longo won the first of her 13 world titles (road and track) in 1985, and became Olympic champion when she won the road race in Atlanta in 1996.

She had been due to feature in the French squad for the September 19-25 world championships in Copenhagen.

The FFC was not immediately available for comment.

