Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
GERARDMER France Retired former Giro d'Italia winner Denis Menchov has been handed a two-year ban dating back to 2013 after irregularities were found in the Russian's biological passport, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said.
"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) confirms that it has imposed a two-year ban on Russian rider Denis Menchov as a result of anti-doping rule violations based on his Athlete Biological Passport," the UCI said in a statement overnight.
"The rider is declared ineligible until 9 April 2015 and is disqualified from the Tour de France 2009, 2010 and 2012, competitions during which abnormalities were clearly identified." Menchov, who won the Giro in 2009 and the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) twice, was second overall in the 2010 Tour de France. The 36-year-old, who retired last year citing knee problems, retained his Giro and Vuelta titles but has been stripped of all his Tour results.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.