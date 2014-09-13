Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
PARIS Italian Matteo Rabottini will miss this month's world championships after he tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) and was suspended provisionally by the International Cycling Union (UCI).
Rabottini's name is the latest on the UCI's list of riders found guilty of a doping offence. The list shows that Rabottini's sample was collected on Aug. 7.
The Neri-Sottoli rider featured on Italy's long list for the world championships, which will be held in Ponferrada, Spain, from Sept. 21-28.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Injured India captain Virat Kohli did not come out to field when the second day's play in the third test against Australia began on Friday.