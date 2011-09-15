PARIS Four-times track cycling world champion Alex Rasmussen has been sacked by his HTC-Highroad team after missing a doping test, HTC said on Thursday.

The Dane, who was due to join the Garmin-Cervelo team in 2012, is likely to face a ban from the sport and will miss next week's road world championships.

"Upon notification of a missed test, Alex Nikki Rasmussen's contract with HTC-Highroad has been terminated with immediate effect for breach of the team's code of conduct," HTC said in a statement.

"The UCI, NOC and Sports Confederation of Denmark notified the team today that a missed test occurred and has been verified by a UCI review.

"The team was also notified that Rasmussen had two missed tests in 2010 prior to joining HTC-Highroad that had not been previously reported to the team."

Rasmussen, who won the team pursuit and Madison events at the 2009 track world championships, as well as the 2005 and 2010 scratch titles, will also miss the road world championships in Copenhagen where he was due to compete in the time trial.

The Danish federation said Rasmussen had been suspended and his case would be reviewed by anti-doping authorities.

Rasmussen will have to find another team as the American outfit, who built their reputation on a strong anti-doping stance, said they would not recruit him after all.

"Our policy is stringent. In light of this situation, Alex Rasmussen will not be joining our team," Garmin-Cervelo told Reuters in an email.

