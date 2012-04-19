Italy's Riccardo Ricco with a bloodied face and legs, cycles after crashing during the seventh stage of the 62nd Austrian cycling tour in Podersdorf July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Italy's Riccardo Ricco was handed a 12-year ban on Thursday by the Italian Anti-Doping Agency, effectively ending his career.

The 'Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping' found the 28-year-old guilty of blood doping after he was sacked by the Vacansoleil team last year. Doctors said he had botched a blood transfusion on himself that nearly killed him.

Ricco was kicked off the 2008 Tour de France while in second place after failing a test for the blood-booster CERA.

He served a 20-month ban from cycling and was also tried and fined 5,710 euros by a court in Padua, Italy.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)