Gold medallist Britain's Simon Yates (C), silver medallist Spain's Eloy Teruel Rovira (L) and bronze medallist Russia's Kiril Sveshnikov pose for a photo after the men's points race at the 2013 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Minsk, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW Russian track cyclist Kirill Sveshnikov has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Wednesday.

"The sample was taken from Kirill Sveshnikov (on) January 23, 2014 at the Russian track cycling championships in St Petersburg," RUSADA said in a statement.

Sveshnikov, 22, claimed the bronze medal in the points race at last year's world championships in Minsk.

