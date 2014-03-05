Alli's knack for surprises impresses Pochettino
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
MOSCOW Russian track cyclist Kirill Sveshnikov has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Wednesday.
"The sample was taken from Kirill Sveshnikov (on) January 23, 2014 at the Russian track cycling championships in St Petersburg," RUSADA said in a statement.
Sveshnikov, 22, claimed the bronze medal in the points race at last year's world championships in Minsk.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.
England's first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a "reality check", captain Dylan Hartley has said.