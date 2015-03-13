PARIS, March 13 The International Cycling Union (UCI) unveiled a series of recommendations on Friday as part of its anti-doping programme following the publication of an Independent Commission report this week.

The sport’s governing body is looking to “encourage” night-time testing and will “relaunch” its whisteblower programme. It will also be trying to “work with the pharmaceutical industry”.

The UCI on Monday published the Independent Reform Commission’s (CIRC) report into cycling's ugly past, which showed that although doping is less prevalent, it is still endemic in the sport.

“I am absolutely determined to use the CIRC’s report to ensure that cycling continues the process of fully regaining the trust of fans, broadcasters and all the riders who compete clean,” UCI president Brian Cookson said in a statement.

“We value the recommendations of the CIRC and have now established an internal task force to ensure the recommendations are properly followed up.”

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)