Injured Konta withdraws from Charleston tournament
British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from this week's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, citing a right shoulder injury.
PARIS Italian Diego Ulissi has been handed a backdated nine-month suspension after testing positive for the asthma-inhaler drug salbutamol, his Lampre team said on Monday.
"Ulissi informed the team that he has received from the Swiss Olympic Association notification of a nine-month suspension starting from 25 June 2014," Lampre said in a statement.
The ban was issued by the Swiss Olympic Association because Ulissi, who has won three Giro d'Italia stages, is based in that country.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)
British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from this week's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, citing a right shoulder injury.
MADRID, April 3 - Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara will miss between three and four weeks with a knee injury, according to reports in Spain, a crucial period that includes the Champions League quarter-finals and the Clasico.