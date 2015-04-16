BMC Racing team rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium crosses the finish line to placed sixth at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad cycling race in Ghent February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

PARIS Greg Van Avermaet will not be suspended by his team after the Belgian federation requested a two-year doping ban against the classics specialist, BMC Racing said on Thursday.

"The BMC Racing Team is aware of today's hearing by the Belgian Cycling Federation, Koninklijke Belgische Wielrijdersbond, in which Greg Van Avermaet appeared in relation to the investigation of Dr. Chris Mertens," BMC said in a statement.

"Based on information currently available to the BMC Racing Team, Van Avermaet will not be withheld from competition."

Earlier on Thursday the Belgian news agency Belga reported that Jaak Fransen, the Belgian federation's prosecutor, requested a two-year suspension against Van Avermaet who is suspected of having doped in 2012 with the help of Mertens.

Van Avermaet has admitted that he worked with Mertens but insisted he has not done anything wrong.

He finished third in two of the biggest one-day races of the season, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, earlier this month. A decision will be made by the Belgian federation's disciplinary committee on May 7.

