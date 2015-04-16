Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
PARIS Greg Van Avermaet will not be suspended by his team after the Belgian federation requested a two-year doping ban against the classics specialist, BMC Racing said on Thursday.
"The BMC Racing Team is aware of today's hearing by the Belgian Cycling Federation, Koninklijke Belgische Wielrijdersbond, in which Greg Van Avermaet appeared in relation to the investigation of Dr. Chris Mertens," BMC said in a statement.
"Based on information currently available to the BMC Racing Team, Van Avermaet will not be withheld from competition."
Earlier on Thursday the Belgian news agency Belga reported that Jaak Fransen, the Belgian federation's prosecutor, requested a two-year suspension against Van Avermaet who is suspected of having doped in 2012 with the help of Mertens.
Van Avermaet has admitted that he worked with Mertens but insisted he has not done anything wrong.
He finished third in two of the biggest one-day races of the season, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, earlier this month. A decision will be made by the Belgian federation's disciplinary committee on May 7.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.