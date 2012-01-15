Form not reputation the key for England's Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has vowed to select players based on form not reputation while admitting that the team's current world ranking of 13th is just not good enough.
Andre Greipel had too much power for the rest of the field when the German snatched an impressive victory at the Down Under Classic in Adelaide Sunday.
His Lotto-Belisol team took control of the peloton with two 1.7-km laps remaining on the 51-km course, setting up a bunch sprint for Greipel.
Team Sky rider Edvald Boasson Hagen came home a distant second, with Australian Heinrich Haussler finishing third for the Garmin-Barracuda team.
The Down Under Classic is a criterium held before the start of the Tour Down Under, the first World Tour race of the season, which begins Tuesday.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
England manager Gareth Southgate has vowed to select players based on form not reputation while admitting that the team's current world ranking of 13th is just not good enough.
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
LONDON World Cup winning U.S. captain Carli Lloyd has joined English Women's Super League champions Manchester City on a short-term deal.