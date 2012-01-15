Andre Greipel had too much power for the rest of the field when the German snatched an impressive victory at the Down Under Classic in Adelaide Sunday.

His Lotto-Belisol team took control of the peloton with two 1.7-km laps remaining on the 51-km course, setting up a bunch sprint for Greipel.

Team Sky rider Edvald Boasson Hagen came home a distant second, with Australian Heinrich Haussler finishing third for the Garmin-Barracuda team.

The Down Under Classic is a criterium held before the start of the Tour Down Under, the first World Tour race of the season, which begins Tuesday.

