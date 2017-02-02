Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
PARIS Ukrainian rider Andriy Hrivko of the Astana team has been disqualified from the Tour of Dubai after punching German Marcel Kittel in the face during Thursday's third stage, organisers said.
Kittel, of the Quick Step Floors team, ended up with a bloodied face after sustaining a cut to his eyebrow, failing to contest the final sprint after winning the first two stages of the race, which he still leads.
"I got punched by Andriy Grivko from Astana. That's why I had blood on my face but I didn't crash," Kittel said in a statement by organisers.
"There was some confusion in the race. My team worked well for the sprint but I was not in a perfect position and maybe my head was elsewhere too.”
Astana apologised to Kittel and his team, saying on Twitter: "Astana Proteam apologises to @marcelkittel and @quickstepteam for improper behaviour of its rider @andrei_007 during stage 3 of @dubaitour".
The Tour of Dubai ends on Saturday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ralph Boulton)
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.