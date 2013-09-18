Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Briton Mark Cavendish won his first stage of the Tour of Britain on Wednesday after a fierce sprint finish into Llanberis at the foot of Mount Snowdon in Wales.
The British road race champion finished the fourth stage ahead of stage one winner Elia Viviani and Steele Von Hoff.
Eleven riders broke away from the peloton early in the stage as it travelled from Stoke-on-Trent but the gap was bridged with a kilometre to go to set up a sprint to the line.
Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins retained the overall lead with his team mate Ian Stannard in second place.
(Writing by Sam Holden in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.