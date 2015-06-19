LONDON Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France winner, will ride in the third Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic cycle race on Aug. 2.

Organisers said the event would mark the Briton's first race on home soil since he set a new UCI (International Cycling Union) world one-hour record at the Olympic velodrome earlier this month.

"Every race wants Wiggins. He now has rock star status and generates massive excitement wherever he races," race director Mick Bennett said in a statement.

"We expect hundreds of thousands of spectators to line the route to cheer him on. His team is packed with great athletes likely to feature in the team pursuit in the Rio Games next year and they should perform well in a race of this nature."

The 200-km race starts on Horse Guards Parade in Central London before heading over the River Thames into Surrey.

