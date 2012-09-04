Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
PARIS Cadel Evans will miss the cycling world championships this month after he ended his season because of a painful knee, his team BMC said on Tuesday.
"Cadel Evans will not compete again (for) the remainder of the 2012 season in order to rest a sore right knee that forced his withdrawal from the USA Pro Challenge last month," BMC said in a statement.
The 2009 world champion and 2011 Tour de France winner, who finished seventh in July far behind winner Bradley Wiggins, has no major injury but decided not to put next season at risk.
"I wanted to come back and race this year but it could possibly compromise my 2013. At this point, we can't afford to do that," Evans was quoted as saying.
The 35-year-old Australian was supposed to race in Quebec and Montreal this week, then at the Lombardia Tour.
The world championship men's road race take place on September 23 in Limburg, Netherlands.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)
