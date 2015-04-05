Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
PARIS New Zealand's Jesse Sergent and France's Sebastien Chavanel abandoned the Tour of Flanders on Sunday after incidents involving neutral service cars.
A first car clipped Trek rider Sergent while trying to overtake a group of seven breakaway riders and the New Zealander crashed heavily.
"Jesse is with first aid. Sadly it looks like a broken collarbone," Trek said on their Twitter feed.
Neutral service cars are on the course to assist riders with wheels or bikes in case of mechanicals when a team car is not around.
Later, Chavanel was about to be assisted by his FDJ team car when the neutral service car failed to brake on time and crashed into the rear of the team vehicle, which sent the rider flying onto his back
A team spkesperson said that Chavanel did not restart the race.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.
LONDON Alastair Cook is confident his relationship with newly appointed test captain Joe Root will be "absolutely fine" and the former England skipper has assured his successor he will get all the support he needs in the role.