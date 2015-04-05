New Zealand's Jesse Sergent competes during the Men's Individual Pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

PARIS New Zealand's Jesse Sergent and France's Sebastien Chavanel abandoned the Tour of Flanders on Sunday after incidents involving neutral service cars.

A first car clipped Trek rider Sergent while trying to overtake a group of seven breakaway riders and the New Zealander crashed heavily.

"Jesse is with first aid. Sadly it looks like a broken collarbone," Trek said on their Twitter feed.

Neutral service cars are on the course to assist riders with wheels or bikes in case of mechanicals when a team car is not around.

Later, Chavanel was about to be assisted by his FDJ team car when the neutral service car failed to brake on time and crashed into the rear of the team vehicle, which sent the rider flying onto his back

A team spkesperson said that Chavanel did not restart the race.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)