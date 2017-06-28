Striker Gomis leaves Swansea to join Galatasaray
French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Swansea City to join Turkey's Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong on Wednesday hit out at Tour de France organisers for not inviting former champion Jan Ullrich, who admitted to doping, to the start of the race in his native Germany.
"Rolling out the red carpet for the likes of Jalabert, Virenque, Hinault (and many others) yet not inviting Jan? Pfft," Armstrong said on Twitter. He ended the tweet with an expletive.
Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour titles that he won from 1999-2005 for doping. Ullrich won the race in 1997.
Tour organisers declined to comment.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has left Swansea City to join Turkey's Galatasaray for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have said.
Katie Ledecky claimed another national title in another year's best time in winning the 200 metres freestyle at the USA Swimming national championships on Wednesday.
John McEnroe on Wednesday said he regretted recently saying Serena Williams would be ranked "like 700 in the world" if she had to play on the men's circuit and said he was surprised by the controversy his comments ignited.