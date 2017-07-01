DUESSELDORF, Germany Stat, quote and fact of the day after the first stage of the Tour de France, a 14-km individual time trial in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

STAT OF THE DAY: 52.28 kph

The average speed of Briton Geraint Thomas over the 14-km time-trial course.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

Australian Richie Porte (BMC Racing) after a disappointing time trial: "It was just a matter of keeping it rubber side down, that was the goal. I saw (team mate) Nicholas Roche bin it and I was petrified to be honest. It was such a slippery course."

FACT OF THE DAY:

Elie Gesbert started the stage first on the day of his 22nd birthday. The youngest rider of this year's Tour de France, Gesbert was born on July 1, 1995, the day fellow Frenchman Jacky Durand won the prologue of the Tour in Saint-Brieuc.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)