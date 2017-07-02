Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 203.5-km Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege, Belgium - July 2, 2017 - Team Sky rider and race leader Geraint Thomas of Britain in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the second stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf, Germany, to Liege in Belgium on Sunday:

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 69.19

In kph, the maximum speed reached in the final sprint by German Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), who won the second stage.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

"There was a huge internal pressure and they were controlling everything I could say. It was being made clear to me; it did not suit my character at all" - Quick-Step Floor rider Philippe Gilbert in French sports daily L'Equipe on his former team, BMC Racing.

FACT OF THE DAY:

The four riders in the breakaway were Tour de France debutants. Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac), Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) are all taking part in their first Tour.

(Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)