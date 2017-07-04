VITTEL, France Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 207.5-km ride from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, on Tuesday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 58

The number of roundabouts the peloton had to go through during the fourth stage. Roundabouts are tricky to handle for the peloton, especially in bad weather.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I’m not a fan of him putting his elbow in me like that. A crash is a crash. I’d just like to know about the elbow, really" - Mark Cavendish after being sent crashing to the ground by world champion Peter Sagan.

FACT OF THE DAY

World champion Peter Sagan was disqualified from the Tour de France after sending Mark Cavendish crashing in a hectic sprint finale. It is the first time since 2010 that a rider has been kicked out of the event after a race incident.

