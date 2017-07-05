LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France Statistic, quote, fact of the day after the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 19.66

In kph, the average speed of Astana rider and stage winner Fabio Aru of Italy. His peak of 22kph came when he launched his attack on the 5.9km climb at an average gradient of 8.5 percent which proved decisive.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "We're going to prepare some surprises for Sky" - Astana manager Alexandre Vinokourov after team leader Aru's victory at La Planche des Belles Filles saw him rise to third in the overall rankings, behind Team Sky duo Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

FACT OF THE DAY: The Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double is one of the toughest challenges in cycling. None of the riders who took part in the Italian grand tour, which took place in May, finished in the top eight of this stage.

