NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, France Statistic, fact and quote of the day after the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a 213.5-km ride from Troyes on Friday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 6

In millimetres, the distance separating stage winner Marcel Kittel from runner-up Edvald Boasson Hagen, after 213.5km. The time difference is three 10000th of a second.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I don't think you have too much to worry about this porridge, it's cold and it's from breakfast" - Chris Froome after being told by a reporter that he was making him hungry as he was eating during his post-stage news conference.

FACT OF THE DAY: For the first time since 2011, Alberto Contador wrapped the opening week of racing on the Tour de France.

