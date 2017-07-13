Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

PEYRAGUDES, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 214.5km ride from Pay on Thursday.

Statistic of the Day: 87.91

In kph, Chris Froome's maximum speed in the descent from the Port de Bales.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "He took off today, but he will need to come down to earth" - Romain Bardet's AG2R-La Mondiale sport director Stephane Goubert after the Frenchman won the stage.

FACT OF THE DAY: Team Sky will not become the first team since Eddy Merckx's Faema to keep the yellow jersey throughout the race after Froome surrendered the overall lead to Italian Fabio Aru.