Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

1 Min Read
PEYRAGUDES, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 214.5km ride from Pay on Thursday.
In kph, Chris Froome's maximum speed in the descent from the Port de Bales.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: "He took off today, but he will need to come down to earth" - Romain Bardet's AG2R-La Mondiale sport director Stephane Goubert after the Frenchman won the stage.
FACT OF THE DAY: Team Sky will not become the first team since Eddy Merckx's Faema to keep the yellow jersey throughout the race after Froome surrendered the overall lead to Italian Fabio Aru.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge