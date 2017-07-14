Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

FOIX, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 101-km ride from Saint-Girons on Friday.

Statistic of the day: 4

The number of riders left in French team FDJ - who, like the others, started with nine men each - after Arthur Vichot dropped out on Friday in the wake of a heavy crash two days ago. French champion Arnaud Demare, along with three teammates, were eliminated last week when they missed the time cut in a mountain stage.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "At some point I stopped counting the number of attacks" - Race leader Fabio Aru after the stage, during which his rivals Chris Froome, Rigoberto Uran and Romain Bardet tried to unsettle him.

FACT OF THE DAY: Spain's Mikel Landa confirmed he is in great form, despite riding the Giro d'Italia in May-June. For the second day in a row, he finished ahead of Team Sky leader Froome.