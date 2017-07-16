FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - A day on the Tour de France
July 16, 2017 / 5:37 PM / a day ago

Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LE-PUY-EN-VELAY, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 189.5-km ride from Laissac-Severac L'Eglise on Sunday.

Statistic of the Day: 47.6

In kph, the average speed of stage winner Bauke Mollema in the last 30km of the stage after the Dutchman went solo.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I thought that could be the yellow jersey changing shoulders again today" - Race leader Chris Froome after he was dropped by the other favourites following a mechanical problem.

FACT OF THE DAY: Chris Froome suffered his second mechanical problem at a critical point during a stage. The first occurred on a key climb of last Sunday's ninth stage to Chambery.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar

