Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

SALON-DE-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after Friday's 19th stage of the Tour de France, a 222.5-km ride from Embrun to Salon-de-Provence

Statistic of the Day: 70

The speed, in kph, that stage winner stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen accelerated to as he left his rivals trailing near the finish where he beat Nikias Arndt by five seconds.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "We talked about it this morning that there were a couple of roundabouts. I didn't think about it during the race but as soon as we hit that roundabout, that's when it struck me 'ah! we should have taken right'. Edvald took the shortest way." - Belgium's Jens Keukeleire who finished third after going the wrong way round a roundabout.

FACT OF THE DAY: Tour leader Chris Froome has a 23-second lead going into Saturday's time trial but will not be able to wear his controversial 'aerodynamic' Team Sky skinsuit because he is wearing the race organisers' standard yellow jersey suit.