Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

1 Min Read
MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 20th stage of the Tour de France, a 22.5-km time trial on Saturday.
In kph, the difference of average speed between stage winner Maciej Bodnar and fellow Pole Michal Kwiatkowski, who finished one second off the pace.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I think it was normal with a Frenchman in second place behind me on the start line, racing in Marseille and finishing in a football stadium. Certainly I have no complaints" - Chris Froome on being booed during the time trial.
FACT OF THE DAY: France's Romain Bardet retained his place on the podium by one second after Spain's Mikel Landa made up 1:12 in the final time trial.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton