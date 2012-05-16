PARIS French rider Sebastien Turgot, who finished second in the Paris-Roubaix classic last month, is likely to face a ban after three "no shows" for doping controls over an 18-month period, his manager said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old could be banned between three months and two years according to International Cycling Union regulations, which require riders to inform the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of their whereabouts at any given time.

"He's an idiot. He's indefensible. He has been incredibly careless," his manager Jean-Rene Bernaudeau said by telephone.

"He knew the rules. We completely support the Adams system," he added, referring to the WADA data system.

In February, French prospect Yoann Offredo was banned for a year for three no shows.

