PARIS French cyclist Sebastien Turgot, who finished second in the Paris-Roubaix classic last month, is likely to face a ban after three "no shows" for doping controls over an 18-month period, his manager said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old could be suspended for between three months and two years according to International Cycling Union regulations, which require riders to inform the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of their whereabouts at any given time.

"He's an idiot. He's indefensible. He has been incredibly careless," his manager Jean-Rene Bernaudeau said by telephone.

"He knew the rules. We completely support the Adams system," he added, referring to the WADA data system.

His Europcar team, however, said that Turgot had taken a doping control test on the date of one of the alleged no-shows.

"Contrary to what was reported, Sebastien Turgot underwent a doping control at the date of the alleged breach and, of course, it proved negative," the French team said in a statement.

"This test was communicated to the team and is on the administrative and medical records of Mr Sebastien Turgot."

In February, French prospect Yoann Offredo was banned for a year for three no shows.

