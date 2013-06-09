RISOUL, France Briton Chris Froome's chances of going one better than his second place finish in the 2012 Tour de France could not look stronger as the Team Sky rider triumphed in the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday.

Second on the final stage at Risoul behind Italy's Alessandro De Marchi, Froome completed the arduous eight-day race 58 seconds ahead of team mate Richie Porte.

Spain's Dani Moreno was third, two minutes and 12 seconds back.

Regarded a key dress rehearsal for the Tour de France which starts on June 29, Froome finished third in the mid-week time trial, then claimed the lead and clinched a stage win at Thursday's first mountain top finish at Valmorel.

He comfortably defended his lead on the weekend's final two Alpine stages and now succeeds Sky team mate and 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins as the champion of France's third biggest stage race.

His next target is to follow Wiggins' wheel tracks in the Tour itself.

"I couldn't have expected anything better now that with Richie we've finished in the two top spots overall. And this is a great test regarding what we'll face up to in July in the Tour de France," Froome told reporters.

The final day's racing, held in wet, foggy conditions, was won by De Marchi after taking part in an early breakaway of 24 riders, although a late attack by Froome came close to denying the Italian.

The race leader charged away two kilometres from the finish with Porte on his wheel to try and bridge the gap on De Marchi, at that point nearly two minutes ahead, but despite ripping into his advantage, Froome fell 24 seconds short and settled for second.

"I wasn't at all sure I was going to be able to make it until the final kilometre, I knew Sky were driving hard behind," De Marchi said.

"It was touch and go right up until the finish."

Earlier in the stage Froome's Tour rival Alberto Contador of Spain crashed and fell on a damp descent from the Col de Vars.

He was uninjured but still lost time when he dropped back in an unsuccessful bid to assist Saxo-Tinkoff team mate Mick Rogers maintain a top three place overall.

And while Contador finished a below-expectations tenth overall, Froome said he was in top form for the Tour.

"I know I'm going to do everything possible to win there, and there are good reasons to trust a team like this one. But in cycling, nothing is ever guaranteed," the 28-year-old said.

"It'll be a huge advantage having two riders aiming for the top spots in the overall classification.

"Now I can have a glass of wine with my team-mates to celebrate the victory and then go back to work, checking out the route of several of the stages."

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Josh Reich)