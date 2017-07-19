FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
July 19, 2017 / 1:12 PM / a day ago

Kittel abandons Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates after Stage 10.Benoit Tessier

SERRE-CHEVALIER, France (Reuters) - German sprinter Marcel Kittel abandoned the Tour de France during the 17th stage, a 183-km ride from La Mure on Wednesday.

Kittel, who was wearing the green jersey as leader of the points classification, crashed early in the stage and was dropped in the first climb of the day.

The Quick-Step Floors rider won five stages in this year's Tour.

Australian Michael Matthews is the new leader in the points classification.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

