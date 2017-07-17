Cycling - Spanish veteran Zubeldia to retire in August

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 14-km (8.7 miles) individual time-trial Stage 1 - Duesseldorf, Germany - July 1, 2017 - Trek-Segafredo rider Haimar Zubeldia of Spain starts the stage.

LE-PUY-EN-VELAY, France (Reuters) - Haimar Zubeldia is retiring in August after taking part in his 16th Tour de France, the Spanish veteran said on Monday.

"I want to announce that I'll retire at the Clasica San Sebastian after 20 years as a professional cylist," the 40-year-old said during his Trek-Segafredo team news conference on the second rest day of the Tour.

Zubeldia has five top-10 finishes on the Tour, his best result coming in 2007 when he ended up fourth overall in Paris.

The Basque was a last-minute inclusion in Trek-Segafredo's Tour team after Andre Cardoso was suspended following a positive drugs test.