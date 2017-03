Defending Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain leaves his hotel in Marcq-en-Baroeul, northern France, after abandoning in the 5th stage of the Tour de France cycle race between Ypres in Belgium and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut in France, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Fractures to his left wrist and right hand forced 2013 champion Chris Froome out of the Tour de France race earlier this week.

"MRIs done, confirmed fractures to the left wrist & right hand. Time for some R&R," the Team Sky rider said on his Twitter feed on Friday.

Froome quit the race after the second of two crashes on Wednesday's rain-soaked fifth stage from Ypres to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut.

