Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
PARIS Briton Chris Froome has been ruled out of the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race for health reasons, the Team Sky rider said on Monday.
"Still not feeling well so won't be making it to #TirrenoAdriatico2015 Really disappointed but health comes first," the 2013 Tour de France winner posted on Twitter without elaborating on his ailment.
The seven day race, which begins on Wednesday in Italy, was highly anticipated as the top four Tour de France favourites -- Froome, Spain's Alberto Contador, Colombian Nairo Quintana and defending Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali of Italy -- were scheduled to compte.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.